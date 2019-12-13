|
BURNETT John Passed away peacefully
at his home on
29th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
A loving Father, Brother and Uncle,
who will be sadly missed by his
family and many friends.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 20th December in
Trinity Methodist church,
Biggleswade at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger or The Motor Neurone Disease Association may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 13, 2019