Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
14:00
Potton Cemetery Chapel
Joan Cousins Notice
Cousins Joan Passed away peacefully
on 18th August 2019 in Beaumont Park Care Home, aged 92 years.

Mother to Derek and Peter,
Mother in law to Christine and Wendy, Grandmother to Scott, Becky and Lucy, Great Grandmother to Emma,
Fern and Ellis

Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 4th September in
Potton Cemetery Chapel at
2pm followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery.

Floral tributes may be sent to
G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 30, 2019
