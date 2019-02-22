Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:15
Norse Road Crematorium
Bedford
Jill Hughes Notice
Hughes Jill In loving memory of Jill Hughes
who sadly passed away on
Wednesday 30th January 2019,
aged 66 years.

Jill leaves Husband David,
Son Gareth, Daughter Sian,
Mother Anne and Grandchildren.

A funeral service and cremation will be held at Norse Road Crematorium, Bedford on Friday 15th March 2019
at 12.15pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK.
The family have requested
colours to be worn.

Funeral arrangements by Shires Funeral Directors, Sandy.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 22, 2019
