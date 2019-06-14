Home

Jill Black Notice
Black Jill Of Potton,
passed away peacefully
on 8th June 2019 in Hinchingbrooke Hospital,
aged 83 years.

Much loved wife of the late Bob,
mum to Stephen, Tim,
Martin and Sheila,
grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral service takes place on Saturday 22nd June at 11.00am in
St Mary's Church, Potton followed by interment in Potton Cemetery.

Family request mourners wear
bright colours.

Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
The British Heart Foundation
may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds,
SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
