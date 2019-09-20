|
|
|
Milton Jean Passed away peacefully at
Hill House Residential Home on the
7th September 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late
Russell Milton and loving mother
and grandmother.
She will be missed by all who knew her. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th October 2019, at 12.15pm
at Bedford Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, or donations if desired will be gratefully accepted for The Donkey Sanctuary and can be sent C/O T L Cobbold Funeral Directors
11-13 New Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE.
Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019