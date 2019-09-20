Home

TL Cobbold
11-13 New Street
St Neots, Bedfordshire PE19 1AE
01480 476136
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:15
Bedford Crematorium
Jean Milton Notice
Milton Jean Passed away peacefully at
Hill House Residential Home on the
7th September 2019, aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late
Russell Milton and loving mother
and grandmother.
She will be missed by all who knew her. The Funeral Service will take place on Monday 7th October 2019, at 12.15pm
at Bedford Crematorium.
Flowers welcome, or donations if desired will be gratefully accepted for The Donkey Sanctuary and can be sent C/O T L Cobbold Funeral Directors
11-13 New Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1AE.
Telephone 01480 476136.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019
