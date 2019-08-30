Home

Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium
Bedford Road
Holwell, Hitchin
Jean Lawrie Notice
Lawrie Jean Frances
(nee Blows) Passed away peacefully
13th August 2019.
Her funeral will take place at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium, Bedford Road, Holwell, Hitchin, SG5 3RT on Tuesday 3rd of September 2019 at 11:00am. Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society which can be made by the way
of an online donation
https://jean-lawrie2.muchloved.com or C/O Woodman & Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds, SG18 8AP.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 30, 2019
