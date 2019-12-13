Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00
t St. Mary's Church,
Henlow
Janet Sapiano Notice
SAPIANO Janet On 4th December 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by her family, aged 68 years.
Much loved wife of Paul,
mum to Gemma and Stephen.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Mary's Church, Henlow on
Thursday 19th December at 11.00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for MND Association may be made via www.memorygiving.com/
janetsapiano
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 13, 2019
