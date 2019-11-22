|
PARSONS James "Jim"
Passed away on
20th September 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving fiancé, father, grandfather
and step great-grandfather
The funeral service is to take place on Friday 29th November, 10:30am at
St Peters Parish Church, Wrestlingworth.
Followed by committal at
North Herts Crematorium, Holwell.
Flowers are welcome. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade
Bedfordshire
SG18 8AP
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 22, 2019