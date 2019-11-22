Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30
St Peters Parish Church
Wrestlingworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Parsons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Parsons

Notice Condolences

James Parsons Notice
PARSONS James "Jim"

Passed away on
20th September 2019, aged 68 years.
Loving fiancé, father, grandfather
and step great-grandfather
The funeral service is to take place on Friday 29th November, 10:30am at
St Peters Parish Church, Wrestlingworth.
Followed by committal at
North Herts Crematorium, Holwell.
Flowers are welcome. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be sent c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade
Bedfordshire
SG18 8AP
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -