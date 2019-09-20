|
Hockley Henry
"Harry" of Biggleswade
On 9th September 2019, peacefully at New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 95 years.
Beloved husband of Ella and father
of David who will be greatly
missed by all his family.
Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Friday 4th October at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent via www.
memorygiving.com/harryhockley.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019