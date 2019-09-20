Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
14:30
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Hockley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Hockley

Notice Condolences

Henry Hockley Notice
Hockley Henry
"Harry" of Biggleswade

On 9th September 2019, peacefully at New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 95 years.

Beloved husband of Ella and father
of David who will be greatly
missed by all his family.

Funeral service takes place at 2.30pm on Friday 4th October at
Bedford Crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, for
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be sent via www.
memorygiving.com/harryhockley.

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
Download Now