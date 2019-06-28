Home

WOODS Hazel Mary
1951 -2019 Died peacefully at St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger on the 20th June 2019.
A loving wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

The Funeral Service will take place at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Langford on Tuesday 9th July at 11.30am, followed by burial in the churchyard.

Family flowers only but donations if desired to 'Rethink Mental Illness' or 'Sue Ryder, St John's Hospice' can be sent c/o

Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP.
Telephone: 01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 28, 2019
