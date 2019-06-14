|
SMITH Gloria May On 30th May 2019,
passed peacefully away,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Derek,
sister to Alan, mum to Stephen & John, mother-in-law to Avril & Alison and much loved nan and great-nan.
Funeral service takes place at 2pm
on Tuesday 18th June at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations,
if desired, for The Royal British Legion, Biggleswade Branch may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
gloriamaysmith.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
