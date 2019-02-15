|
HALFACREE Gerald Lewis Of Sandy, formerly of Malmesbury, Wiltshire, passed away in Bedford Hospital on 10th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved Husband of Maureen and loving Father of Keith, dear friend to Sister in law Margaret, beloved Grandfather of Luca and Andrei.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 5th March at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for either British Heart Foundation or Guide Dogs
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
