Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:30
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Halfacree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Halfacree

Notice Condolences

Gerald Halfacree Notice
HALFACREE Gerald Lewis Of Sandy, formerly of Malmesbury, Wiltshire, passed away in Bedford Hospital on 10th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved Husband of Maureen and loving Father of Keith, dear friend to Sister in law Margaret, beloved Grandfather of Luca and Andrei.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 5th March at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for either British Heart Foundation or Guide Dogs
may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.