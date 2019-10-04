|
|
|
DANIELS Frederick John Of Sandy
27/02/1937 - 31/07/2019
Sadly passed away at his home in Troon, Cambourne, Cornwall on
31st July 2019, aged 82.
Much loved by his wife Shirley
and all his family,
he will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
The funeral service took place at Treswithian Downs Crematorium, Cambourne on 12th August 2019.
'The life given to us by nature is short,
but the memory of a life well spent is eternal'. - Cicero.
Rest in peace Dad.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 4, 2019