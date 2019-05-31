|
STACEY Frank Of Potton, passed away peacefully on 24th May 2019, aged 75 years, at home surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Margaret,
also a much loved dad, father in law
and gramps.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 5th June in
St Mary's Church, Potton at 2.00pm
followed by private interment in
Potton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger may be sent to
G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on May 31, 2019
