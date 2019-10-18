Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:00
A Service of Thanksgiving
St Michael & All Angels Church
Shefford
Florence Birt Notice
BIRT Florence
(Fran) of Shefford, passed away peacefully
on 28th September, 2019
at New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of
the late Lewis Birt.
Mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
A Service of Thanksgiving takes place
at St Michael & All Angels Church,
Shefford on Wednesday
6th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired for
New Meppershall Care Home
(Resident Activities Fund)
may be sent via www.memorygiving
.com/florencebirt.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019
