Esther Osborne Notice
OSBORNE Esther Blanche Passed away on 24th July 2019 in Bedford Hospital, aged 98 years.

Born in Bury she was very much a Sandy girl and a loving Mother to her sons, Neil, Colin and Derek as well
as Grandma, Great Grandma, Step Grandma and Step Great Grandma
of 31 little and not so little children.

Her funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 13th August in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 12.1 5pm.

Bright attire will be perfectly acceptable.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for either The Leprosy Mission or The Fire Service Benevolent Fund may be sent to

G&H Seamer, 47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019
