|
|
|
Pike Eric William Of Shefford
On 13th June, 2019,
suddenly at home, aged 91 years.
Much loved Uncle to Tony, Ann, Lynne & families, and great friend to David & Maureen, also his many local friends.
Funeral service takes place at 2pm
on Tuesday 16th July at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Shefford followed by cremation at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
ericwilliampike.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019