Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
14:30
All Saints Church
Campton
Burial
Following Services
Campton & Shefford Cemetery
Enid Inskip Notice
INSKIP Enid Mary Of Campton
On 31st January 2019 in Lister Hospital aged 93 years.
Much loved Mum, Nan and Big Nan. Rest In Peace.
Funeral service to take place at 2.30pm on Tuesday 19th February at
All Saints Church, Campton
followed by burial in
Campton & Shefford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made to St John's Hospice,
Moggerhanger or
the Stroke Association and sent via
www.memorygiving.com/
enidmaryinskip
Further enquiries to
Neville Funeral Service, Shefford
Telephone 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.