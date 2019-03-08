Home

Eileen Randall Notice
RANDALL Eileen Olive Of Sandy, Bedfordshire, passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2019 in Bedford Hospital, aged 77 years.
A much loved, sister, aunt and cousin.
Funeral service takes place Tuesday 19th March in Beeston Methodist Church at 12.30pm followed by cremation at Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road, Bedford. 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Woodgreen Animal Charity may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High St, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
