HYDE Eileen Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 17th September 2019 aged 93 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Waller,
much loved Mother of
David, Joanna and Clare,
Nanny of Jason, Jordan and Oliver
and Great Grandma of Jessica,
Sebastian, Zachary and Jackson.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am
in St. Andrew's Church, Biggleswade, followed by committal at
Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
for Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to
G & H Seamer,
47 High Street,
Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 4, 2019