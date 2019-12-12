|
Edna Bridge Formerly of Park View Blunham,
passed away peacefully
on 14th November 2019 aged 98 years,
after a long and happy life.
Edna will be sorely missed by family,
friends and good neighbours.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Great Barford
on Friday 20th December 2019
at 10:30 am
No flowers please
Donations, if desired, made payable to
Sue Ryder-St John's Hospice
may be sent c/o
Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors
35 Chiltern Avenue
Putnoe
Bedford
MK41 9EQ
Tel:01234 865872
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 12, 2019