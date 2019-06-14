Home

Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
14:00
St Michael & All Angels Church
Shefford
Dorothy Punter Notice
PUNTER Dorothy Of Shefford, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dick Punter, much loved Mum, Nan, Great Nan
& Great Great Nan who will be
sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place at 2pm on Friday 28th June at
St Michael & All Angels Church, Shefford followed by the burial at Campton & Shefford Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
dorothypunter. Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Telephone 01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 14, 2019
