Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
16:00
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium
Doris Dilley Notice
DILLEY Doris Mary
(née Cole) Of Meppershall.
Sadly passed away on
8th October, 2019
at New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 90 years.

Beloved wife of the late Basil
& mother to Sarah.
Funeral service takes place at 4.00pm
on Wednesday 23rd October
at North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium. Family flowers
only please, donations,
if desired, for Dementia UK
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/dorisdilley.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Shefford. Telephone
01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019
