DILLEY Doris Mary
(née Cole) Of Meppershall.
Sadly passed away on
8th October, 2019
at New Meppershall Care Home,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Basil
& mother to Sarah.
Funeral service takes place at 4.00pm
on Wednesday 23rd October
at North Hertfordshire Memorial Park & Crematorium. Family flowers
only please, donations,
if desired, for Dementia UK
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/dorisdilley.
Further enquiries to Neville Funeral Service, Shefford. Telephone
01462 813258.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019