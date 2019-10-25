|
BROOKS Doris Agnes Formerly of Southfields, Shefford, passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019 aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Brooks, loving mum to Colin
and a dear nan.
Funeral service will be held at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium, Holwell on
Friday 8th November at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Sight Concern, Bedfordshire may be made via
www.memorygiving.com/dorisbrooks
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 25, 2019