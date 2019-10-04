Home

Dezra Bradley

Notice

Dezra Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Dezra 'Dez' Of Upper Caldecote,
passed away peacefully
on 28th September 2019
at home, aged 76 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Peter,
Mum of Russell, Nicola and Wayne, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 25th October in
All Saints Church, Upper Caldecote followed by interment
in Caldecote Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 4, 2019
