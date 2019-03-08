|
Gautrey Derick Albert
Very sadly passed away on
Friday 15th February 2019, surrounded by his family to the end.
Dad to Darryl, Corrina, Vanessa and Michael. Brother to Peter and Paul.
Much loved Pap to grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 19th March at Counties Crematorium, Northampton at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to be made payable to either 'The Royal British Legion'
or 'Dog's Trust'
and can be sent c/o Woodman and Son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP. Telephone 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
