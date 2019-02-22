Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:00
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Homewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Homewood

Notice Condolences

Derek Homewood Notice
HOMEWOOD Derek 'DEL' Passed away on
12th February 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to Maureen,
Dad to Deborah and Paul,
Step-dad to Sharon and Gary.
Much Loved Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
The Service will be held on
Wednesday 6th March 2019 at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Care or
British Heart Foundation c/o
Woodman and Son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP.
01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.