HOMEWOOD Derek 'DEL' Passed away on
12th February 2019,
aged 81 years.
Loving Husband to Maureen,
Dad to Deborah and Paul,
Step-dad to Sharon and Gary.
Much Loved Grandad
and Great-Grandad.
The Service will be held on
Wednesday 6th March 2019 at
North Hertfordshire Memorial Park and Crematorium at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillan Cancer Care or
British Heart Foundation c/o
Woodman and Son,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP.
01767 315700.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 22, 2019
