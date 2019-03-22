Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
13:45
Bedford Crematorium
KILBY Dean Sadly passed away at home on Saturday the 9th March 2019,
aged 55 years.
Much loved husband of Karen,
and wonderful dad to Jamie and Jess. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 11th April at Bedford Crematorium at 1.45pm.
Black attire not required.
Family flowers only please, but donations to St Johns Hospice or Above and Beyond can be left in a donation box at the service.
All are welcome.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 22, 2019
