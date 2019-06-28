Home

Daniella Thorne

Notice Condolences

Daniella Thorne Notice
Thorne Daniella Dawn It with deep
sadness to announce the passing of Daniella Thorne, taken too young from us
at the age of 26.
Daniella was a much loved
daughter, sister, niece,
granddaughter and friend.
Daniella's funeral will take place on
Wednesday 3rd July in
St Swithun's Church in
Sandy at 2pm.
Floral tributes or donations for
British Heart Foundation or
Woodgreen Animal Shelter
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 28, 2019
