Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:45
Longmeadow Evangelical Church
Smith Christine
(nee Anderson) On Monday 23rd September, Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter
and Auntie
was sadly taken from us
aged 38 years.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
'Everything'

The funeral will take place at Longmeadow Evangelical Church on Tuesday 8th October at 1.45pm followed by a cremation at
Harwood Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
should friends desire, contributions
for a trust for Christine's children may be sent c/o Louise Pennock.
All enquiries to Austin's
Tel: 01438 316623
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 4, 2019
