G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Norse Road
Christine Chessum

Christine Chessum Notice
Chessum Christine
(Née Housden) Passed away on
14th October 2019,
aged 79 years.
Much loved Wife of Colin, Mother of Celia & John, Grandmother of Helen, Rachel, Elizabeth, Emma & Stuart and Great-Grandmother of Zara,
Jessica & Jenson.
Funeral Service takes place on Wednesday 30th October in Bedford Crematorium, Norse Road at 10.45 am. Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for Talking Newspapers
may be sent to G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 25, 2019
