More Obituaries for Chris Bashford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Bashford

Notice Condolences

Chris Bashford Notice
Bashford Chris Passed away peacefully
on Thursday 5th September in Peterborough Hospital,
aged 79 years.

A much loved Husband of Dorothy,
Dad to Stephen and Richard and
Grandpa to Molly and Frankie.

Funeral service takes place on Friday 20th September in St John's Church, Moggerhanger at 3pm.

Family flowers only, donations if desired for either Moggerhanger Village Hall or The Friends of St John's Church, Moggerhanger may be sent to

G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG, cheques may be address to either charity or G&H Seamer Donation Account.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 13, 2019
