Neville Funeral Service (Shefford)
24 Clifton Road
Shefford, Bedfordshire SG17 5AE
01462 813258
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
14:00
St. Michael & All Angels Church
Shefford
Charlie Baron Notice
BARON Charlie
Of Shefford, formerly Gravenhurst.
On 3rd August 2019, aged 84 years.
Much loved by all his family,
who will be sadly missed by all
that knew him.

Funeral Service to take place at 2.00pm on Tuesday 3rd September at St. Michael & All Angels Church, Shefford
followed by burial at
Campton & Shefford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
for Sue Ryder Care
or Cancer Research UK
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com/
charlesbaron

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, Shefford.
Tel: 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 23, 2019
