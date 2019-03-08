|
|
|
Baker-Woods Catherine Irene
(formerly Catherine Heeney) Passed away suddenly on
17th February 2019 at home,
aged 75 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan, Sister, Aunt.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 18th March at the Methodist Chapel, Upper Caldecote at 2.30pm,
followed by Cremation at
Bedford Crematorium, at 4pm.
All who knew her are welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support,
may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, SG19 1AG or brought to the wake.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More