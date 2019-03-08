Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Baker-Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Baker-Woods

Notice Condolences

Catherine Baker-Woods Notice
Baker-Woods Catherine Irene
(formerly Catherine Heeney) Passed away suddenly on
17th February 2019 at home,
aged 75 years.
A much loved Mum, Nan, Sister, Aunt.
Funeral service takes place on
Monday 18th March at the Methodist Chapel, Upper Caldecote at 2.30pm,
followed by Cremation at
Bedford Crematorium, at 4pm.
All who knew her are welcome.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired, for
Macmillan Cancer Support,
may be sent to
G & H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, SG19 1AG or brought to the wake.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.