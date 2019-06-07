Home

Carol Godel

Notice Condolences

Carol Godel Notice
GODEL Carol Of Potton, passed away peacefully on 29th May 2019, aged 72 years, at home surrounded by her family.

A wonderful wife, great mum, loving nan, loyal sister and friend to many.

All are welcome to join the family for a Memorial Service on 20th June at 1pm, St Mary's Church, Hatley Road, Potton.

Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, for St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger and St Mary's Church, Potton (cheques made payable to Potton PCC) may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on June 7, 2019
