|
|
|
TANSLEY Brian Francis Of Clifton.
On
3rd August 2019
in Bedford Hospital.
Beloved husband of Sylvia,
father to Ian, Sue and Stuart and Grandfather to Kyle, Keeley, Lewis, Emily and Lauren. Friend to many.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 30th August at 1:45pm at Bedford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be made for Cancer Research UK via www.memorygiving.com/briantansley
Further enquires to Neville Funerals, Shefford. 01462 813258
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 16, 2019