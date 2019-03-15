Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00
St Andrew's Parish Church
Biggleswade
Brenda Lawrence Notice
Lawrence (née Gray)
Brenda Jean Brenda Lawrence of Biggleswade passed away peacefully at
Beaumont Park on the
1st March 2019, aged 87 years.
She was a beloved Wife, Mum,
Nan, Sister and Auntie
and will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will take place at 11.00am on Tuesday 26th March at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade, followed by a burial
at Stratton Way Cemetery.
Family flowers only, but donations to The Sue Ryder Foundation, if desired, can be sent to Woodman and Son Funeral Directors, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Beds, SG18 8AP.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 15, 2019
