|
|
|
Seward Betty Of Langford,
passed away peacefully
27th November, aged 86.
Betty was a much loved mum, grandma and great grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
There will be celebration of her life at Langford Methodist Chapel on
Monday 9th December at 10am, followed by a reception at the
Ivy Leaf Club, Station Road, Langford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in her memory to Histio UK c/o
Shires Funeral Directors,
3 Belfry Court, Sandy
Published in Biggleswade Today on Dec. 6, 2019