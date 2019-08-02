|
Chambers Barry Passed away suddenly on
10th July 2019, aged 45 years.
Loving husband to Alison and
devoted Daddy to Thomas, Bethany
and Charlotte, loving son of Ann
and brother to Neil.
He will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service for close
friends and family will be held at
North Hertfordshire Crematorium
at 11 am on Wednesday 7th August followed by a service of thanksgiving
at Biggleswade Baptist Church
at 1:30pm, all welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome, in favour of PHASE or GAIN and can be sent c/o Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Aug. 2, 2019