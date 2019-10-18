Home

Benedict Funeral Directors Limited (Arlesey)
The Bungalow, 62a Hitchin Road
Arlesey, Bedfordshire SG15 6RS
01462 337684
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
16:00
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Biggleswade
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:30
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Biggleswade
View Map
Notice Condolences

Barbara Sunderland Notice
Sunderland Barbara (90 years)
Passed away peacefully
on Monday 7th October.
She will be received into
St. Peter's Catholic Church, Biggleswade, on 23rd October at 4pm.
Her Requiem Mass / funeral service will take place the next day;
Thursday 24th October at 11.30am.
Barbara will be laid to rest after the Requiem Mass at Olney Green Burial Ground MK46 5EH at 3pm.
No flowers please, however, donations to St. John's Hospice, Moggerhanger can be donated at the Requiem Mass.
For further details contact
Benedict Funeral Directors Ltd,
Tel 01462 337684
www.benedictfuneral.co.uk
Published in Biggleswade Today on Oct. 18, 2019
