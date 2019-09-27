|
RIDOUT
Barbara
Passed away on 13th September aged 73.
Beloved wife to Peter, doting mother and grandmother.
Full of life, fun and selfless to the end, she put her heart and soul into everything she did. She will be missed by everyone.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 10.45am at Bedford Crematorium followed by Cremation.
Please wear a splash of colour. Family Flowers only please. Donations for St John's Hospice (Sue Ryder) can be forwarded to - Woodman and Son 3 Market Square Biggleswade Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 27, 2019