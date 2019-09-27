Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:45
Bedford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara RIDOUT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara RIDOUT

Notice Condolences

Barbara RIDOUT Notice
RIDOUT
Barbara
Passed away on 13th September aged 73.
Beloved wife to Peter, doting mother and grandmother.
Full of life, fun and selfless to the end, she put her heart and soul into everything she did. She will be missed by everyone.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 10.45am at Bedford Crematorium followed by Cremation.
Please wear a splash of colour. Family Flowers only please. Donations for St John's Hospice (Sue Ryder) can be forwarded to - Woodman and Son 3 Market Square Biggleswade Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
Tel: 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.