|
|
|
COLE Aubrey John
(Wibby) 30/01/1926 - 13/03/2019
On Wednesday 13th March 2019 peacefully at home
after a short illness.
A much-loved Father, Father-in-Law, Grandad, Uncle and friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at
All Saints Church, Shillington,
at 2:15 PM.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the benefit of All Saints Church Shillington,
Children In Crisis and
Guide Dogs For The Blind may be made via www.cheneryfunerals.co.uk
or sent together with all enquiries to Chenery Funeral Services,
44 Bedford Road, Hitchin, SG5 2TY
Tel: 01462 434375
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More