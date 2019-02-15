Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
14:30
Potton Cemetery Chapel
Interment
Following Services
Potton Cemetery Chapel
Arthur Utting Notice
UTTING Arthur Passed away peacefully at home on 3rd February 2019, aged 100 years.

Much loved Husband of Violet
and Dad of Trevor and Hazel.
A loving Grandad and Great-Grandad.

Funeral service takes place on
Monday 25th February 2019 in
Potton Cemetery Chapel at 2.30pm, followed by interment in
Potton Cemetery.

Floral tributes or donations for
St John's Hospice (Sue Ryder), Moggerhanger may be sent to

G & H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy, Beds SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
