STOCK Arthur Bernard Of Sandy
Passed away in
Bedford Hospital on
Wednesday 6th February 2019,
aged 98 years.
Much loved Husband of Agnes,
Father of Derrick and Norma,
Father in law of Louis.
Funeral service takes place
on Wednesday 27th at
Beeston Methodist Chapel at 11 am
followed by interment in
Sandy Cemetery.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for
St John's Hospice, Moggerhanger,
may be sent to G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Feb. 15, 2019
