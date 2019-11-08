|
STIMSON Anthony Brian Passed away peacefully on Sunday 27th October 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving husband to Caroline Stimson,
a wonderful father, grandfather,
great grandfather and uncle.
He was strong, kind and selfless to the end. He put his heart and soul into everything he did.
He was the head and rock of our family and he will be missed by everyone.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade at 12:00noon
on Thursday 21st November 2019.
Flowers welcome and any further enquiries please contact
Woodman and Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP.
Telephone 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 8, 2019