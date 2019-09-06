Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:30
Beeston Methodist Church
Anthony Munns Notice
Munns Anthony Ronald
'Tony' Of Sandy,
passed away peacefully
on 28th August 2019 at home,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rosemary.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew him.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 12th September in
Beeston Methodist Church at
10.30 am followed by interment
in Sandy Cemetery.
The family have requested that mourners do not wear black.
Floral tributes or donations
if desired for Beeston Methodist Church may be sent to
G&H Seamer,
47 High Street, Sandy,
Beds, SG19 1AG.
Published in Biggleswade Today on Sept. 6, 2019
