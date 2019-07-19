|
|
|
Sharpe Anne Elizabeth (nee 'Poppy' Bryant) Adored wife for 56 years of Roger and much loved aunt to Emma and Debbie, great aunt to Tasia,
Millie and Dan and affectionate cousin to Rosemary.
Passed away in Gloucester Royal Hospital on Friday 14th June 2019
while on holiday in the Forest of Dean, one of her favourite holiday locations, following a long battle with M.S.A.
Funeral service will take place at Colchester Crematorium on
Friday 19th July at 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome. Donations,
if so desired, to MSA Trust via
www.hunnaball.co.uk or sent to
J K May, Blackwater House,
51 High Street, West Mersea. CO5 8JE.
Tel 01206 382235.
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 19, 2019