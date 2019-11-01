|
|
|
Rigney (nee Birchall)
Angela Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019,
aged 62 years.
Beloved wife of Mark, daughter of Pat, and mother to Cathy and Jenny.
She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
The funeral service is to take place at
St Andrew's Church, Langford, at 10:30am on Friday 8th November 2019, with the committal at Bedford Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in Angie's memory are welcome, to either the MS Society or Christian Aid, and can be sent c/o Woodman & Son Funeral Directors,
3 Market Square, Biggleswade, Bedfordshire, SG18 8AP
Published in Biggleswade Today on Nov. 1, 2019