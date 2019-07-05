Home

G & H Seamer
47 High Street
Sandy, Bedfordshire SG19 1AG
01767 680519
Alec Gore Notice
GORE Alec Formerly of Tempsford died peacefully on 29th June 2019 in Luton & Dunstable Hospital, after a short illness
Much loved Husband,
Dad and Grandad.
Funeral service takes place
Thursday 11th July 2019 in
Tempsford Methodist Church,
Station road at 2pm followed
by a private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Family request mourners
wear bright colours.
Donations if desired to
The Wildlife Trust may be sent to
G&H Seamer, 47 High Street, Sandy, Beds, SG19 1AG
Published in Biggleswade Today on July 5, 2019
