Woodman & Son Funeral Directors
3 Market Square
Biggleswade, Bedfordshire SG18 8AP
01767 315700
Alan Holt

Alan Holt Notice
Holt Alan Roland Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th February 2019, aged 47, surrounded by his family.
Much loved Son, Brother, Husband
and Dad, he will be missed by many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 29th March at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Biggleswade
at 12:15pm.
Please wear something Blue.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to be made payable to
'The Brain Tumour Charity'
and can be sent c/o Woodman and Son, 3 Market Square, Biggleswade,
SG18 8AP. Telephone 01767 315700
Published in Biggleswade Today on Mar. 8, 2019
